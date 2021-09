Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved extracurricular hires on September 13. T

The new hires are Jessica Parsons for Scholar Bowl, Megan Brown for the Honor Society, and Andrea Luper for the yearbook.

The board approved after-school staff contracts and the substitute teacher list. The tuition rate was set at $13,500 per year.

The local compliance and conflict of interest statements were approved as well as policy updates.

