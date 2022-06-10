Newtown-Harris Board of Education approve expansion of employee sick day policy

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education on June 8th approved the expansion of employee accrued sick days. The days were expanded from 60 to 70.

A dairy bid was approved from Prairie Farms.

The 2022-2023 vocational-technical students were also approved.

Principal Kim Palmer reported teachers have created classroom activities for students each day for summer school. Two bus routes are run most days. Visits to the Mercer County Library are scheduled each Friday. A visit to the planetarium in Kirksville is planned for June 14th, and a visit to Lego Land in Kansas City is scheduled for June 21st.

Superintendent Doctor Lucas McKinnis reported there were 32 students in attendance at summer school, which is the best Newtown-Harris has had since he has been with the district. Summer school will end on June 24th.

McKinnis said summer work is underway and going well. The kitchen was waxed, bushes were trimmed, and buses have been washed.

He has worked on the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan for next school year. He expects the plan to be ready for board approval at the beginning of August.

Palmer said Newtown-Harris is preparing for next school year by continuing to investigate a new math curriculum for first through fifth grades. The district is also thinking about professional development.