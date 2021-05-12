Newtown-Harris Board of Education approve 2021-2022 salary schedule

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 salary schedule May 10t. It is the same salary schedule as for the 2020-2021 school year, which Superintendent Doctor Lucas McKinnis notes has a base salary of $31,000 for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree. The salary schedule is expected to change after further review at the June board meeting.

Summer programming dates were approved. Summer school will be June 1st through 18th and July 6th through 23rd.

Summer personnel was also approved. That included Johannes Oaks, Cale Miller, Payton Miller, and Landry Oaks.

The board approved a field trip for third through 11th grades to Chillicothe on May 20th.

Policy updates were approved. McKinnis says minor changes were made to existing policies involving virtual attendance at board meetings, procurement standards, and employment procedures.

The board discussed combining track teams with Grundy County R-5, but no formal action was taken. There was a general consensus that it was not in Newtown-Harris’s best interest at this time.

Facility updates were discussed. Newtown-Harris is working on getting a quote on a retaining wall for the elementary school parking lot. Chillicothe Glass and Weldon Construction are supposed to get back with the district with a quote on new doors for several entryways in the district. That would include a buzzer system/fob entry and possibly a handicapped entry. Quotes are also being gathered for the elementary roof.

There has been no allocation for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund 3 money from the government. Newtown-Harris is looking at how to best spend the ESSER 2 money. A plan for the funds includes doors, math tutoring, and hopefully a new elementary roof.

The district received a $12,800 grant for teacher retention and recruitment. It also received a $10,000 grant for a Grow Your Own program.

McKinnis reported on several upcoming events. Graduation is May 14th, field day and kindergarten graduation are May 18th, and the National Honor Society assembly, art gala, town clean up, and last day of afterschool tutoring are May 19th. Movies and bowling will be on May 20th, and an awards assembly and last day of school are May 21st.

