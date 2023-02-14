Newtown-Harris Board of Education announces results of meeting held on February 8, 2023

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved purchasing a cybersecurity application on February 8th. Blocksi is software that allows teachers to monitor student website use in real time. Superintendent Matt Copeland reported the technology adds another layer of security to the district’s electronic devices and costs $552.

Copeland reported Newtown-Harris is ahead of schedule in instituting cybersecurity controls. Missouri Research and Education Network training is being made available for staff. The superintendent created a cybersecurity plan and incident report that will be brought to the board next month for approval.

The board approved John Dabney as a substitute teacher.

The superintendent attended a webinar and rate release meeting in January for the Ozarks School Benefits Association. Any movement for the association’s health insurance rates were cents in either direction. The district was to share results with the staff. A recommendation is expected at the next board meeting.

Copeland was to gather feedback from staff about some calendar options at the professional development day on February 13th. He will have a calendar recommendation for the board at the next meeting. He encouraged input and suggestions from the board and community.

Newtown-Harris was working through bus problems ahead of the March 2nd bus inspection. One bus was back from preparation for inspection from Princeton. The other three buses were evaluated to determine their viability after a fuel issue or mix-up. The district was waiting to hear from specialty mechanics to determine the next steps.

Copeland thanked the Green City and Princeton school districts for their help with bus issues. Green City loaned Newtown-Harris a spare bus, and Princeton helped with a career technology route to Bethany.

Copeland hoped to have a 10-passenger van deal complete and on campus by the start of this week. He reported a Facebook post that generated leads and a winner in about two days. Linda Hague will receive a $250 finder’s fee from the district for her recommendation.

Newtown-Harris was to have funds in place soon with the Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury. The district plans to earn between $12,000 and $24,000 based on its investments for the calendar year.

Copeland met in January with two representatives of Community Building Solutions, board members Mike Otto and Donnie MacGregor, and District Transportation and Maintenance Specialist Mic Halferty. The representatives evaluated the building and grounds. It was a no-cost assessment.

They will propose solutions and costs for the roof, windows, lighting, foundation, HVAC, and parking lots. Community Building Solutions wants to be the district’s exclusive project manager for work on the Newtown-Harris physical plant. Copeland expects a report by the March 13th board meeting.

The Harrison Daviess Caldwell Conference voted to have uniform pricing at conference games be $5 for adults and $3 for students. Conference schools may choose to create their own family cost plan. The HDC Constitution may need some updating, and it is looking for schools to lead the transformation. There has been discussion about adding similar schools to the conference.

Copeland reported there has been a lot of discussion about open enrollment in Jefferson City. He said the Missouri Association of Rural Education and Missouri Association of School Administrators oppose it for the benefit of smaller school districts like Newtown-Harris. If open enrollment happens, lobbyists are working to have what Copeland called “common sense provisions” related to costs and transportation.

School districts are being asked to assess the benefits of a four-day school week and communicate them with their staff, communities, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Copeland said limitations of personal property tax are popular in Jefferson City. He noted that saving personal property tax is a win for individual pocketbooks, however, most school districts rely on upwards of 30 to 40% of their school money from the same taxes.

