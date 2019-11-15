Newtown-Harris Board of Education announces filing dates for April election

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education voted this week to discontinue paying for the preschool program audit. The vote is not to have any impact on the preschool program.

Filing dates for the April election were announced as December 17th through January 21st. Superintendent Lucas McKinnis reports if the Newtown-Harris office is closed, candidates should file at the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office.

A survey regarding a four-day school week will be opened at the Parent Teacher Organization Carnival Saturday evening at 5 o’clock.

Safety upgrades have been made to the school, including the replacement of some door equipment and beginning a process of updating entryways. The new elementary school boiler system was installed.

The band teacher from Princeton is willing to work with some Newtown-Harris students during the after school program, and dates are being arranged.

The Newtown-Harris School District received the Friends of 4-H Award for working with local 4-H.

