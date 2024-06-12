Newtown-Harris Board of Ed to address teacher salary schedule

Share To Your Social Network

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will discuss the teacher salary schedule at its upcoming meeting. The meeting is scheduled for June 12 at 7 p.m. in the high school Family and Consumer Sciences Room.

The agenda for the meeting includes several items of old business, such as partnerships and cooperatives for the next school year, updates on the Clean School Bus Grant for an electric bus, the School Safety Grant, summer school, stage curtains, summer projects, MOreNet and E-Rate, photography, and a school bus inspection.

New business items include a Quality Network Services technology agreement, a bus maintenance contract with Lexington Diesel, 2024 Missouri Student Survey results, a Missouri United School Insurance Council claim for hail damage, gas and propane for the next school year, and updates on the Continuous School Improvement Plan and Senate Bill 727.

The June 12 meeting will also feature an executive session to discuss personnel and student matters.

