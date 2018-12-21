Newtown Branch Bridge to close in January for replacement work

The Missouri Department of Transportation reports the Newtown Branch Bridge on Highway 139 south of Newtown will be closed for several months for a replacement project.

Crews plan to close the Newtown Branch Bridge January 2nd and reopen it in early March.

The replacement project will be led by contractors from Widel, Incorporated, who will work with MoDOT.

MoDOT reports the project will bring the bridge up to current standards.

The work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change. The Newtown Branch Bridge opened to motorists in 1933.