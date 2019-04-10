Newtown Branch Bridge on Sullivan County Route 139 will open to traffic April 12

The Newtown Branch Bridge on Sullivan County Route 139 has been closed for a replacement project since January. Contractors from Widel, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to reopen the bridge Friday, April 12.

A resurfacing project for Route 139 in the same area, held over from 2018, is scheduled to resume Monday, April 15. Contractors from Norris Asphalt Paving, working with MoDOT, will restart the project near Newtown to just south of Harris.

Motorists should be alert and watch for roadway signs and workers. A pilot car will be used to guide the vehicles through the work zone. Crews will work daylight hours, five days per week. Some work may occur on the weekend, if necessary. The contractor plans to have all work completed by May 1.

All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.