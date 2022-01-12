News in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Three defendants waived preliminary hearings on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident Travis Vasey is charged with driving while intoxicated, serious physical injury, and driving in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident on September 14. Vasey is scheduled for Division One of the circuit court on February 10.

Robert Eugene Ewing of Trenton has four counts for alleged failure to register as a sex offender. Dallas William Hughs of Trenton has four counts related to drugs from September 16. Two counts are for alleged delivery of a controlled substance; one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Ewing and Hughs are scheduled for Thursday’s docket in Division One of the circuit court.

Among other Associate Division court cases, Caleb Ray Ingraham of Trenton pleaded guilty to a January 4 charge of first-degree trespass. Upon a plea agreement, Ingraham was sentenced to 35 days at the Grundy county jail. He was given credit for serving seven days since his arrest. He’s to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund and pay court costs.

Tyler Nathanial Turner of Trenton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of counterfeiting from August 16. On a plea agreement, Turner was sentenced to 90 days in the Grundy county jail. Execution of the sentence was stayed and Turner was placed on two years supervised probation. He was fined $200, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay court costs.

Brimson resident Louis Albert Baladez pleaded guilty to three counts from a traffic stop on November 28. His fines totaled $498. The counts, all misdemeanors, were for driving while revoked or suspended, speeding (77 miles an hour in a 60 zone), and failure to register a motor vehicle.