News from the associate division of Grundy county circuit court on Sept. 10, 2024

Four defendants waived their preliminary hearings during Tuesday’s session in the associate division of Grundy County Circuit Court, leading to several cases being bound over for further proceedings.

Jacob Alexander Heule of Keokuk, Iowa, faces five felony charges related to incidents that occurred on August 8 in a convenience store parking lot. The charges include first-degree attempted robbery, unlawfully exhibiting a weapon (listed as a knife), second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child by creating substantial risk, and armed criminal action.

Scotty Ireland of Chillicothe has been charged with felony stealing, with the amount taken exceeding $750, stemming from an incident in April of last year.

Amy Ridenour-Valeka of Trenton faces a charge of endangering the welfare of a child by creating substantial risk. She also faces two misdemeanor charges, one for violating an order of protection for an adult and the other for fourth-degree assault. These alleged incidents occurred on August 21.

Alicia Rey Tiney of Trenton is charged with driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender from an incident in September last year. She also faces misdemeanor charges for driving with a revoked or suspended license and failing to drive on the right half of the road.

Heule, Ireland, and Ridenour-Valeka have been bound over to Division One of the Circuit Court, with appearances scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday). The cases involving Tiney have been bound over to the October 17 docket.

Post Views: 274