News from the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Preliminary hearings were waived by four defendants when they appeared Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Chillicothe resident Tesse Janell Carman faces two felony drug possession counts and three misdemeanor counts stemming from a June 25 arrest.

Tristan Lee Vencill of Trenton is charged with delivering a controlled substance from August of last year.

Galt resident Ashley Rose Tharp is charged with forgery involving a urine sample taken in June.

Edwin Floyd Gordy, the fourth of Trenton, faces a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance as well as other misdemeanors from April 14.

The cases for Carman, Vencill, Tharp, and Gordy were bound over to Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday.

The court revoked probation for Kirksville resident Johnathan James Klingsmith who has an original charge of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child from January 2020. Klinginsmith was sentenced to 15 days in jail.

A resident of Tunas, Missouri, Wendy Moore, admitted to a probation violation. Probation was revoked by the court, and she was sentenced to ten days in the county jail with credit given for time served. Her original charges from November of 2018 were driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked or suspended.

Related