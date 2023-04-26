News from the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three defendants waived preliminary hearings Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Each had their cases bound over to Friday’s docket for Division One.

Desmond Alexander Calton of Trenton is charged with the felony of unlawful use of a weapon while exhibiting and two misdemeanor counts, unlawful use of the weapon while intoxicated and peace disturbance, all from March 10th.

Trenton resident Gary Swofford is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on March 5th. Isileli Lolo Tuiaki of Trenton faces a March 18th felony charge of driving while his license was revoked or suspended.

Bonner Springs, Kansas resident Nicholas Vallejo pleaded guilty to March 4th charges of operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, speeding 26 miles an hour or more above the speed limit, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle that had a siren sounding and red and blue lights displayed.

The imposition of the sentence was suspended and Vallejo was placed on two years supervised probation. He’s to provide 40 hours of community service work within 90 days, donate $100 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, and pay the court costs.

