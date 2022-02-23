News for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Among cases in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, Kyle Ray Graves of Trenton waived a preliminary hearing on three felony counts and was bound over to the March 10th docket for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Graves is charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on both March 17th and September 26th of 2021. From September 26th, Graves faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid. A charge alleging violation of a protection order for an adult, as of May 8, 2021, was certified to Division One.

A Galt resident, Ginger Ann Flaugher, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated for an arrest on August 10th of 2021. A traffic charge was dismissed. On a plea agreement, imposition of sentence was suspended and Flaugher was placed on two years supervised probation. The court noted she will be entitled to an early release from probation if no violations during the first year.

Trenton resident James Robert Anderson pleaded guilty to a January 25th violation of a protection order for an adult. On a plea agreement, Anderson was given credit for 14 days served in jail. He’s to pay a $300 fine, donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay court costs.

Randall Dean Matter of Trenton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fourth-degree domestic assault as of December 10th. On a plea agreement, Matter was given credit for serving 30 days of a 120-day sentence. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Matter was placed on two years supervised probation. He was fined $150, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund, as well as pay court costs.

Related