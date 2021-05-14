News for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two defendants were sentenced to prison on Thursday, with one of them placed on probation during Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Galt resident Brian K. White pleaded guilty to five felony counts and received sentences of four years each with the Department of Corrections. After original charges of rape were amended, White pleaded guilty to two counts of assault in the third degree and three counts of unlawful use of a loaded weapon while he was intoxicated. Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alley ruled each of the sentences is to be served concurrently.

At a sentencing hearing, Spickard resident Juan Gallegos received eight years with the department of corrections on each of two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. Execution of the sentence was stayed by Judge Alley, and Gallegos was placed on five years probation. Among conditions, Gallegos is to serve eight months of shock incarceration.

Trenton resident Tracy Leigh Todd pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assault in the third degree. Imposition of sentence was suspended, and she was placed on five years probation. Among conditions, Ms. Todd is to serve five days of shock incarceration, receive a patient evaluation from Preferred Family, and follow any recommendations.

Josy Simmons of Trenton admitted violations of probation regarding a drug conviction. Disposition is scheduled for June 10th. She was released on a recognizance bond.

