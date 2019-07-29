The newly-formed “Art’s Alive” group will have an August 20th meeting when the information will be shared about efforts to revitalize an arts program. The meeting will begin at 7 pm in the Sugg Room of the Ketcham Community Center on the campus of North Central Missouri College. The meeting is open to the public, and interested parties are encouraged to attend.

A community group of around 15 to 20 people has been meeting monthly since April to put together an organization to spearhead efforts to bring back the arts to Grundy County and the surrounding area. Phil Schlarb, retired NCMC professor emeritus, has been leading the meetings.

Work has been done on selecting the name “Art’s Alive” for the organization with by-laws and a constitution among other items that need to be in place before actual programming can be determined and scheduled.

One of the decisions made by the group is the establishment of a membership drive. This allows interested individuals to join “Art’s Alive” for $20.00. Members would have voting privileges within the organization including eligibility to nominate and vote for board members and being eligible to serve on the board itself.

The $20.00 membership fee would be used as seed money to pay for expenses already incurred by the group in its efforts to become a not-for-profit organization and get registered with the state of Missouri. Additional monies to help pay for future programming would come through the sale of tickets to be done once a schedule of events is established.



Those interested in becoming a member can pay their membership fee at the August 20th meeting. Those who cannot attend the meeting but would still like to be involved and pay their membership fee can contact Phil Schlarb or Katie Kinney both in Trenton.

Miss Kinney is serving as the temporary treasurer of the organization until the new board can be established. Members of the public can stop at her office at Dynamic Tax and Accounting Services in Trenton to pay their membership fee or call her after business hours at 654-1443.