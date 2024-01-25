New superintendent Dr. Michael Estes joins South Harrison in July 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The South Harrison School District Board of Education has named Dr. Michael Estes as the district’s next superintendent of schools, with his official start date set for July 1, 2024.

Dr. Estes, a Kansas native, has a distinguished educational background. He earned his Doctorate of Education in District Leadership and Policy from the University of Kansas, his Master’s Degree from Baker University, and his Bachelor’s Degree from Emporia State University. Dr. Estes embarked on his educational career in Kansas, where he spent eleven years teaching and administrating before moving to his current role as principal of Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Independence, Missouri, in 2014. His extensive administrative experience includes roles as assistant high school principal, athletic director, transportation director, and elementary principal.

Dr. Estes and his wife, Jessica, are parents to three children, with their youngest set to start high school next year. The Estes family is looking forward to becoming part of the South Harrison community.

“I am truly honored and thrilled to serve as the next superintendent of schools at South Harrison,” said Dr. Estes. “I am eagerly anticipating the wonderful days and years ahead. I look forward to collaborating with the entire South Harrison family and community to achieve great things together.”

The district conducted a thorough search for this position, initially reviewing a strong pool of applicants and eventually narrowing the field to six candidates for screening interviews. Of these, three were selected for a comprehensive three-part final selection process, which included a tour of facilities, an interview with a committee of staff and patrons, and a final interview with the Board of Education.

Board President Nick Fitzgerald stated, “Both interview groups were impressed with Dr. Estes’ enthusiasm, recognizing his ability to inspire a positive culture and academic progress within the district.”

