New report highlights Missouri’s rural healthcare Issues

About one-third of Missouri is considered rural, and residents there often face health challenges. Recent research highlights the significant consequences of neglecting rural areas.

The Missouri Rural Health Association’s latest report emphasizes the need for ongoing investment in rural Missouri.

Katie Reichard, Director of Government Affairs for the Missouri Primary Care Association, noted that several factors lead to poorer health outcomes in rural areas, with access to care being a primary concern. Community health centers bridge this gap by treating patients regardless of their ability to pay and providing care for conditions that might otherwise lead to unnecessary hospital visits.

“You don’t have to go to the hospital for a toothache or strep throat; a community health center can provide those services,” Reichard said. “The fees are income-based, sliding scale. These centers also offer behavioral health services, many include women’s health services, and all provide primary care and dental.”

The report revealed that, for the first time, Missouri recorded more deaths than births during the pandemic, leading to a 19% increase in deaths statewide and a reduction in overall life expectancy by more than two years.

Heidi Lucas, Executive Director of the Missouri Rural Health Association, emphasized the crucial importance of investing in rural areas for both Missouri and the nation.

“Rural Missouri is America’s breadbasket,” Lucas stated. “It’s among the top producers of grain and cattle in the country. Caring for those in rural Missouri is vital because they play a key role in feeding America.”

Missouri boasts over 95,000 farms, ranking second in the U.S. in number. It’s also a leading producer of hay and ranks second in beef production, with more than 2 million cattle.

Lucas mentioned that while the report identifies challenges, it also presents various solutions.

“Enhancing broadband for telehealth services, easing restrictions on providers, supporting nurses and physicians with finding preceptors, and improving transportation are all viable solutions,” Lucas explained.

The report also notes that the lack of affordable healthcare impacts more than just personal health for farmers; it creates financial burdens and hinders farm investments.