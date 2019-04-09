New Princeton City Council members sworn in; Citywide cleanup date set

Two Princeton City Council members were sworn in Monday evening after poll results were announced.

Mike Homedale and Dee McKinney were sworn in for their terms. The poll results were also announced for Princeton’s bond issue regarding improvements for the waterworks and sewer system. The issue passed 155 in favor and four against.

Deputy City Clerk Corey Willett reports the council decided to not open the city pool this summer. The hours for the Princeton City Hall will change to 10-hour workdays, tentatively effective April 15th. Willett says the city hall will be open from 7 to 5 o’clock Monday through Friday. The citywide cleanup day was set for May 18th.

Gravel will be put down on an alleyway between Truax and Fullerton.