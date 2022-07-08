New priest assigned to Saint Joseph Church in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

There is a new priest at Saint Joseph Church in Trenton. Bishop James V. Johnston, the Bishop of Kansas City-St. Joseph has appointed Rev. William Fox as the Parochial Administrator of Saint Joseph Church and its mission, Immaculate Heart of Mary Mission in Princeton. The previous pastor, Rev. Devashayam Gudime, a priest of the Diocese of Cuddapah in India, has completed his service in Missouri and has returned to his diocese.

Fr. Bill Fox was ordained a priest in 2018, Fr. Fox’s previous assignment was as Associate Pastor at the Church of the Annunciation in Kearney and the Church of the Good Shepherd in Smithville. His assignment before that was as Associate Pastor of St. Peter’s Parish in the Brookside neighborhood and St. Therese Little Flower Parish in the Blue Hills neighborhood, both in Kansas City. Fr. Fox served for three and a half years as a chaplain for the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

Fr. Fox grew up in central Nassau County on Long Island, New York. As a youth, he was very active in scouting, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the State University at Stony Brook, NY, Fr. Fox spent over 20 years working in child welfare in and around New York City. Starting as a foster care caseworker, Fr. Fox did administrative work facilitating children’s adoptions through foster care and in quality improvement. During that time, he also continued to serve as a Boy Scout leader and served in his parish’s music ministry. Still, he could not shake the sense that God was calling him to the priesthood, and after much prayer, he entered the seminary.

Fr. Fox attended Holy Apostles College & Seminary in Cromwell, Connecticut, and holds master’s degrees in Divinity and Moral Theology. Concurrent with his assignment at Saint Joseph and Immaculate Heart of Mary, Fr. Fox has also been assigned as Parochial Administrator of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Bethany.

The organization of Saint Joseph Church began 150 years ago in 1872. The first church of the parish was opened in September 1874. The third and current parish church on the corner of Oklahoma Avenue and St. Joseph Street was opened in January 1965. It was most recently renovated in 2010. Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Princeton has been a mission of Saint Joseph Parish since September 1974.