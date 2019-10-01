New officers assume roles in Missouri Corn Merchandising Council and Missouri Corn Growers Association

The Missouri Corn Merchandising Council (MCMC) and the Missouri Corn Growers Association (MCGA) have announced a new slate of officers, the appointment of recently elected board members and national committee assignments.

The election of the 2019-20 MCMC officer team took place during an August board meeting held in Branson. The following MCMC leaders assumed their new roles October. 1, 2019.

New MCMC board members Ryan Meyerkorth of Rock Port, Mo., and Patrick Seyer of Oran, Mo., were recently elected by growers in Districts 1 and 7 respectively and assumed their new roles Oct. 1. They will be nominated to the MCGA board at the organization’s annual meeting in January. Meyerkorth replaces Jason Hull of Skidmore, Mo., while Seyer replaces Allen Rowland of Dexter, Mo.

MCMC is a longstanding partner with the U.S. Grains Council (USGC) in working to enhance the value of corn, ethanol and distillers grains through strong international exports. Serving on USGC advisory teams are Jay Schutte, Asia; Mark Scott, Value-Added; Gary Porter of Mercer, Western Hemisphere; Dylan Rosier of Mound City, Middle East/Africa/South Asia; Jay Fischer, Ethanol; and Brent Hoerr, Innovation and Sustainability. Missouri Corn Director of Public Policy Samantha Davis will serve on the Trade Policy Team and Director of Marketing Bradley Schad has been named to the Ethanol Team.

Several Missouri Corn leaders have also been appointed to serve on National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) action teams and committees. Clint Stephens was named to the Production Technology Access Action Team and Mike Moreland will serve on the Market Development Action Team as well as the Resolutions Committee. Matt Lambert will assist with the Stewardship Action Team. Jay Schutte will donate his time to the Risk Management & Transportation Action Team while Brian Lehman of Versailles was appointed to the Member & Consumer Engagement Action Team. Additionally, Gary Porter is currently a director on the National Corn Board and will serve on the Finance Committee, Commodity Classic Planning Committee and a liaison for the Ethanol Action Team and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

The MCMC board of directors is comprised of 14 corn growers elected from across the state. This volunteer board was formed in 1984 with the passage of a corn checkoff and is dedicated to market development, research, and education. MCGA is a grassroots organization committed to increasing the profitability of corn production through sound policies, continued market development, and strong involvement in the political process. To learn more, visit www.mocorn.org.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 2 Shares