New laws in Missouri took effect on August 28, 2024

Missouri’s new public safety laws took effect on August 28, 2024. These laws, enacted by the Missouri General Assembly, address various aspects of crime and public safety. The following is a summary of key sections. For a full description, visit the Missouri House of Representatives or Missouri Senate websites.

Senate Bill 754

To read Senate Bill 754 in its entirety, follow this link.

No Warrants for Traffic Infractions (307.018 & 556.021 RSMo)

Courts are now prohibited from issuing arrest warrants for individuals who fail to respond, pay fines, or appear in court for traffic infractions. Instead, courts will issue a notice and schedule a second court date. If the person fails to respond, pay the fine, or appear again, the court may issue a default judgment under section 556.021.

Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree (568.045 RSMo)

A person commits the offense of endangering the welfare of a child if they knowingly encourage or cause a child under 17 years of age to engage in conduct that violates the provisions of chapters 571 or 579.

Blair’s Law (571.031 RSMo)

This law establishes the offense of unlawful discharge of a firearm if an individual recklessly discharges a firearm within or beyond the limits of any municipality. The first offense is a class A misdemeanor, the second is a class E felony, and the third or subsequent offenses result in a class D felony charge.

Valentine’s Law (575.151 RSMo)

Aggravated fleeing from a stop or detention of a motor vehicle is now a crime. Offenders may face a class D felony for fleeing at high speeds or in a dangerous manner. If the flight results in physical injury to another person, it is a class B felony. A class A felony is charged if the flight causes a death.

Max’s Law (575.353 RSMo)

Assault on a law enforcement animal is now a criminal offense. The severity of the penalty depends on the extent of the injury. The offense is a class A misdemeanor if the law enforcement animal is injured but does not require veterinary care. If the animal is seriously injured, it is a class E felony, and if the assault results in the animal’s death, the charge is a class D felony.

Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Serious Physical Injury (579.021 RSMo)

If a person delivers a controlled substance mixed with another substance and serious physical injury results from its use, the offender is guilty of a class C felony.

Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death (579.022 RSMo)

If a person delivers a controlled substance mixed with another substance, and a death occurs as a result, the offender is guilty of a class A felony.

Post Views: 48