Serve Link Home Care of Trenton has announced the appointment of Grace Overstreet of Trenton as its new intake coordinator and licensed physical therapist assistant.

In her new role, Overstreet will be responsible for scheduling patients with Serve Link’s nurses and rehabilitation team. For patient scheduling, she can be contacted at 660-359-4218.

Serve Link Home Care provides services across the Green Hills counties, as well as in Macon and Chariton counties.

