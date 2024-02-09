New health services debut in Carrollton Feb. 12

Share To Your Social Network

Beginning Monday, Feb. 12, Burrell Behavioral Health will start offering services at their new location, shared with HCC Network, at 718 Harvest Hills Drive in Carrollton. The partnership is essential for providing quality mental health services, primary health care, and dental services to the residents of West Central Missouri.

“With this partnership, we are reducing barriers to care, improving health outcomes, and ultimately collaborating with another system that respects and values humans as we do,” said Burrell Behavioral Health Central Region President Mat Gass.

The shared 18,000-square-foot HCC/Burrell clinic will serve individuals in need of primary medical care and dental services from HCC, and behavioral health services such as psychiatry, outpatient therapy, community-based services, and more from Burrell, Carroll County’s state-designated Community Mental Health Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the partnership was held in late September 2023.

To begin services with Burrell, you can call the Carrollton Clinic at 660-542-1403 or walk in Monday through Friday. If you are in a behavioral health crisis, please call 988.

