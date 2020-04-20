New Hampton woman demolishes SUV on Highway 136; accused of DWI

A New Hampton resident was injured and later arrested, Sunday night in a single-vehicle rollover accident in eastern Gentry County.

Thirty-four-year-old Heather Daleske received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

Daleske was eastbound when the sports utility vehicle traveled off the north side of Highway 136, went up an embankment, went down the embankment through a ditch, returned to the road where it went off the south side. The vehicle then returned to the road again, crossed the center line, when the patrol said the driver over-corrected causing the SUV to skid and leave the south side where it began to overturn. The vehicle then traveled through a fence and came to rest on its passenger side.

The SUV was demolished in the 10 o’clock wreck two miles to the west of New Hampton and the driver was wearing a seat belt.

At 11:30, Heather Daleske was arrested by the highway patrol for alleged driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving by being involved in an accident. She had been released for medical treatment.

