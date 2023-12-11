New Hampton residence engulfed in flames following explosion; four victims injured

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that crews from four departments were called to a New Hampton residence on Sunday evening following reports of an explosion. Sheriff Trevor Place stated that the residence at 410 North Chipp Street in New Hampton was fully engulfed in flames upon the authorities’ arrival.

Fire departments from New Hampton, Bethany, North Harrison, and Albany, along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene.

Place mentioned that four victims sustained varying degrees of injury. He noted that two were transported by medical helicopter, while others were taken by ambulance to area hospitals for medical treatment. The names of the victims were not released.

According to the news release, the transport of the victims was conducted by the emergency medical services for the NTA Ambulance and Grand River districts; Life Flight Eagle and the M.U. Air Ambulance were also involved.

Sheriff Place also reported that three firefighters were treated for inhaling smoke and fumes, directly associated with fighting the fire.

The Harrison County Sheriff stated that the cause of the blaze in New Hampton is being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, in collaboration with officers from the Sheriff’s Department. The originating source of the fire remains undetermined.