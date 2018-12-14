New Green Hills Women’s Shelter to be in operation by the end of January

A new facility for the Green Hills Women’s Shelter is nearly complete in Trenton.

Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Sager says the goal is to be moved into the new 8,500 square foot building by the end of January. The bigger building will allow the shelter to double its capacity from 10 to 21 beds. There will also be “state of the art” security features, such as cameras and limited access fencing.

The new facility will include residential and educational wings. The residential side will include a double kitchen with two sinks, refrigerators, stoves, and ovens as well as a long peninsula for preparation space, which will allow two families to cook at the same time. Included are two recreational rooms: one with a computer station for children to do homework and another to watch movies or listen to music.

There will be eight bedrooms and four Jack and Jill-style bathrooms, one of which will be fully accessible for disabled individuals. The educational wing will have a large conference room ideal for a classroom setting, a supervised visitation room for families to have a safe place for visitation, staff offices, and a counseling room to offer clients counseling on site.

A green space for gardening will be provided outside of the Green Hills Women’s Shelter’s new location giving clients and volunteers the opportunity to garden and grow their own food, as well as learn to prepare it. A donor also provided several dog kennels for families to keep their pets with them and there will also be a dog run.

The shelter is looking for new volunteers to help at various times in various ways to accommodate the new facility.

Contact Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Sager at the Trenton shelter for more information at 660-359-3297.