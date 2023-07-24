New executive director shares plans for Main Street Trenton at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Main Street Trenton was the topic of a program presented at the Trenton Rotary Club’s meeting on Thursday, July 20. The meeting took place in the BTC Bank community room. Jackie Soptic presided over the meeting, Joe MacDonald led the prayer, Steve Taylor served as the sergeant at arms, and Kristi Harris introduced the program.

Lauren Danner, the new executive director of Main Street Trenton, spoke about the organization, whose program model was adopted by the Trenton Downtown Improvement Association (TDIA). TDIA was formed in 1990 to encourage downtown business owners to become more involved in promoting the downtown area. Main Street Trenton supports those efforts, focusing on activities to draw visitors to downtown. One of the newest events is the Farmers Market, which takes place every Saturday morning through October in Sesquicentennial Park. Participation in the market is free, but sign-up is required to ensure there is enough space for all participants. Local vendors offer various items such as baked goods, produce, dog treats, dog toys, homemade aprons, t-shirts, and breakfast items. Mrs. Danner mentioned that the Farmers Market has been very popular, with around 1,000 people visiting downtown this year compared to 300 to 500 people last year.

A Christmas in July event is planned for the July 29 Farmers Market, where all vendors will have Christmas-themed items for sale. Santa will also make an appearance in his summer attire to distribute popsicles to the kids. Other events planned for this year include Chalk on the Walk on Sept. 1, Five Points Festival on Sept. 2, a Halloween-themed Brew Fest with live music on Oct 28, the organization’s partnership event on Nov. 8, a 5K “Turkey Trot” run on Thanksgiving Day, and the annual Downtown Christmas the first weekend in December.

During the business meeting, the members voted to donate to the Dream Factory. They also discussed weekly meals, and a reminder was given to the members about the upcoming new member orientation on Aug. 3.

The program scheduled for July 27 will feature Cassie Cordray, an NCMC teacher education instructor.

