New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Livingston and Linn counties

The Livingston County Health Center announces another death related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to seven.

Seven more cases were also reported Friday, October 16th, which brings the cumulative total to 398. Fifty-five of the cases are active, and there are 12 current hospitalizations. Eleven of the active cases are from facilities, 41 are in the community, and three are from schools.

The Linn County Health Department reports an additional death related to COVID-19, which makes a total of nine deaths for Linn County. Two hundred ninety cases are reported, which is up eight since Thursday, October 15th. Twenty-one of the 53 active cases are within the community.

The Putnam County Health Department reports it received notification of three new positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the county’s total to 58. Twelve individuals are being actively monitored. Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Putnam County.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms three additional positive cases of COVID-19. The county currently has 285 cases total. Forty-one cases are active. One death related to COVID-19 has been reported for Sullivan County.

