New date announced for THS Courtwarming and dance

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A new date has been announced for the Trenton High School Courtwarming coronation and dance after they were postponed last week.

The coronation will be in the THS Performing Arts Center on January 29th at 8:45 at night.

Senior candidates are Teya Cooksey, Morgan King, Gracyn Rongey, Caleb Johnson, Nate Burkeybile, and Kaden Owen. Other candidates are juniors Mercy Schweizer and Gaven Kelsall, sophomores Madi Moore and Milo Simpson, and freshmen Arianna Ortega and Aiden Weyer.

The dance will start in the THS Commons on January 29th at 9 pm. The cost of the dance will be $5.00 per person.

The Courtwarming game, coronation, and dance were postponed last week due to inclement weather and student and staff illnesses.

The game against Milan has been rescheduled for February 8th.

Related