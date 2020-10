Reddit Share Pin Share 16 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports another COVID-19-related death, bringing the county total to 14. The health department expresses condolences to the family.

Only one new case of COVID-19 is reported for Grundy County, which brings that total to 329. Two hundred forty-three of the cases are confirmed, and 86 are probable. Forty-two cases are active.

Reddit Share Pin Share 16 Shares