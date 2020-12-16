New COVID-19 death reported in Livingston County along with 16 new cases, Grundy County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases have increased by five in Grundy County for a total of 777. The health department reports 578 cases have been confirmed and active cases went up by one to 104.
Twenty-three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.
The Grundy County Health Department encourages residents to “present a unified front” and do what they can “to protect each other.”
The Livingston County Health Center reports another COVID-19-related death, which brings the total to 32.
Sixteen new cases have also been added for a total of 973. Of the 70 active cases, 50 are in the community, 13 are facility actives, and seven are school actives. There are nine current hospitalizations for Livingston County.