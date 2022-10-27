New city clerk and alderman given oath of office at Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A new city clerk and west alderman were given the oath of office at the Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting on October 24th. This was after Mayor Barb Ballew appointed R. G. Curtis to fill the alderman vacancy, and the board approved the appointment.

Ballew gave the oath of office to City Clerk Crystal Dorrel. It was reported earlier this month that Dorrel’s official start date was October 12th.

Dorrel gave the oath of office to Curtis.

The board approved the proposed names to be placed on signature cards for the City of Gallatin. The names were Mayor Barb Ballew, Board President Dan McCann, City Administrator Lance Rains, and City Clerk Crystal Dorrel.

The board approved a bid from FTC Equipment for an aerator if the bid included prevailing wage. The bid was for $193,525. It was the lowest of the three submitted.

Public Works Director Mark Morey recommended FTC for the cost savings and also for the quality, accessibility for maintenance, and parts availability. The board asked if the bid included prevailing wage. Morey was to look into if the bid included prevailing wage.

Morey reported there was a water main break at South Prospect and James last week, and it was repaired immediately.

The new clarifier was up and running. Some minor adjustments were to be made to flush valves.

Questions were asked about the increase in Rest Easy Apartments’ monthly rental fee and if the City of Gallatin had increased its utility rates. Rains said the city had nothing to do with the increase in rental fees.

Rains discussed Mid-States donating money to the school’s band to distribute door hangers for them.

The board discussed RV hookups at the park. The discussion included if there should be a charge or not, what the charge would be, and who would collect the money.