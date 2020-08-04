New cases of COVID-19 reported in three area counties

New cases of COVID-19 have been reported in area counties.

The Putnam County Health Department reports it received notification of two new positive cases of COVID-19, which brings the county’s total to 14. Nine of the cases are being actively monitored. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Putnam County.

The Linn County Health Department reports it has added four cases of COVID-19, which brings the county’s total to 46. Eight of the cases are under isolation precautions, and 35 have been removed from isolation. There have been two antibody-positive cases in Linn County and one COVID-19-related death.

The Livingston County Health Center announces it received one additional positive COVID-19 notification, bringing Livingston County’s total to 54. The new case is isolating at home. Close contacts have been notified they are required to quarantine for 14 days.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports 211 COVID-19 cases among offenders at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. That is an increase of four. One hundred ninety-four of the cases are active, and 17 are recovered. There are also 20 staff cases at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Fourteen are active, and six have recovered.

