New cases of COVID-19 reported in seven area counties

The Sullivan County Health Department, on the evening of August 6, confirmed 11 more COVID-19 cases, which brought the total to 1,028. Forty-six cases were active. There had been 17 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Sullivan County.

Four COVID-19 cases were added in Linn County since August 3. The health department, on the afternoon of August 6, reported 1,759 total cases. There were 23 active cases in Linn County, which was down nine.

COVID-19 cases increased by nine in Harrison County. The county’s dashboard shows 1,108 total cases, and 17 are active. Nine hundred twenty-three of the cases have been confirmed. There have been 18 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Harrison County.

The Grundy County Health Department reports 24 new COVID-19 cases since August 3. There are 42 active cases out of the 1,380 total. Twenty of the active cases involve Grundy County residents 20 to 39 years old, nine involve those 40 to 64, eight involve those 19 or younger, and five involve residents at least 65.

Fourteen COVID-19 cases have been added in Caldwell County since August 2, bringing the total to 1,104. The health department notes 20 cases are active, and there have been 20 COVID-19-related deaths. Twenty-eight point six percent of Caldwell County residents have completed vaccination.

The Putnam County Health Department reports it has been notified of six more COVID-19 cases since August 2. The office is actively monitoring 10 individuals.

The Putnam County Health Department has received additional vaccines and will hold a clinic in the office on August 12 from 8:30 to 3:30. The clinic will be for individuals needing their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Schedule an appointment at a link on the Putnam County Health Department’s Facebook page or call 660-947-2429.

The Livingston County Health Center reports two more COVID-19 cases since August 5. There have been 2,113 total cases, and 26 are active.

