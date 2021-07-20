New cases of COVID-19 reported in Putnam, Livingston and Linn counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department reports seven new COVID-19 cases since July 15th, making the total 535. Five of the new positive cases are linked through close contacts. Eight cases are active. There are 14 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 13 deaths.

The Putnam County Health Department requests close contacts self-quarantine for at least seven days. On the fifth, sixth, or seventh day, someone may elect to have testing performed. If the testing is negative, the person will be released from self-quarantine on the eighth day and requested to continue to self-monitor for symptoms for a full 14 days. Close contacts who do not desire to be tested should self-quarantine for a full 10 days and continue to self-monitor for four additional days.

The Putnam County Health Department adds that those close contact scenarios are for those who do not have COVID-19 signs and symptoms and have no further contact with a positive individual. Close contacts who are symptomatic should call their health care provider for guidance on treatment and testing and notify the health department.

Testing is available in Putnam County at the Doctor Fairley Family Clinic, L. A. Medical LLC, and the Putnam County Memorial Hospital. Appointments should be made for testing. Someone should not show up to a provider without an appointment.

The Livingston County Health Center reports three COVID-19 cases since July 19th, bringing the total to 2,064. Twenty-six cases are active. Sixty-nine COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Livingston County.

Twelve COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since July 13th. The health department notes the total number of cases is 1,717, and 21 cases are active. Of the active cases, 10 are females, and 11 are males. There are eight active cases who are between the ages of 20 and 39, five who are 40 to 59, four who are 19 or younger, and four who are at least 60.

There are five COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 42 deaths. Four thousand thirty-seven Linn County residents are fully vaccinated. That is 33.9% of the population.

