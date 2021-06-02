New cases of COVID-19 reported in Livingston, Grundy, Daviess and Harrison counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports 24 COVID-19 cases have been added since June 1st, making the total 1,769. One hundred thirty-two cases are active.

The health center notes 29.6% of Livingston County residents are fully vaccinated, and 33.8% have had at least one dose. Last week, 29% of county residents were fully vaccinated, and 33.3% had initiated a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Missouri residents at least 18 years old have a fully vaccinated rate of 44.3%, and 52.2% have initiated a vaccine series.

Three COVID-19 cases have been added in Grundy County since June 1st, which the health department notes brings the total to 1,118. The number of active cases dropped by three to 22. Forty COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

Five COVID-19 cases have been added in Daviess County since May 26th, which makes the total 686. The health department notes five of the cases are active. Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Daviess County.

COVID-19 cases increased by two in Harrison County. The health department reports there have been 1,029 cases, and four are active. Eight hundred sixty-six cases have been confirmed, and there have been 18 COVID-19-related deaths for Harrison County.

