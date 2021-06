Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports one COVID-19 case has been added since June 24th, making the total 1,975. The number of active cases went down by four to 38.

The health center notes 4,817 Livingston County residents are fully vaccinated. Of those residents, 98.9% have not gotten COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases have increased by six in Linn County since June 22nd, bringing the total to 1,669. The health department reports 52 cases are active, which is down 21.

