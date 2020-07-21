New cases of COVID-19 reported in Linn, Daviess, Caldwell and Livingston counties

New cases of COVID-19 have been reported in area counties.

The Linn County Health Department reports one additional case, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 34. Seven cases are under isolation precautions, and 24 have been removed from isolation. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Linn County. There have also been two antibody-positive cases.

The Daviess County Health Department reports 15 total COVID-19 cases in the county, which is up by four. Six cases are current, and nine are recovered. The Daviess County Health Department notes all involved persons and contacts have been notified. The cases and their contacts are following public health officials and staying home until released by medical personnel to resume regular activities.

The Caldwell County Health Department reports there are 25 total cases of COVID-19 in the county. Twenty-two cases have been confirmed, and three are probable. Eight of the cases are active, and 16 have recovered. There has been one death related to COVID-19 in Caldwell County.

The Livingston County Health Center reports 31 total positive cases in the county. That is an increase of four.

