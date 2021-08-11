New cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Sullivan, Linn and Livingston counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department August 10 confirmed eight additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,054. Fifty cases were active, and seventeen COVID-19-related deaths had been reported.

The health department noted 2,249 Sullivan County residents had initiated a vaccine series as of August 9, and 1,900 residents had completed a vaccine series. The percentage of the population completing vaccination was 31.2%.

The Livingston County Health Center reported onAugust 10 that 10 new COVID-19 cases had been added since August 9. That brought the total to 2,138 cases, and 35 were active.

Nine COVID-19 cases were added in Linn County since August 6. The health department reported August 10th 1,768 total cases. Of the 24 active cases, 11 involved residents at least 60 years old, six involved those 40 to 59, five involved those 20 to 39, and two involved residents 19 or younger. Twelve of the active cases were male, and 12 were female.

There were two COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Linn County. The fully vaccinated rate was 35.6% or 4,240 residents.

