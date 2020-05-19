New case of COVID-19 reported in Harrison County

The Harrison County Health Department reports its seventh positive case of COVID-19 is a male in his 30s. Close contacts are being contacted.

The Harrison County Health Department urges the public to take precautions, including practicing good hygiene, social distancing, and limiting in-person interactions.

Individuals who are sick, especially with a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, are asked to stay home and contact a health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and the next steps.

