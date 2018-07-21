New Cambria man hurt in crash on Highway 6

The Highway Patrol reports a New Cambria man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove ran off the road and overturned about two and a half miles east of Green City Friday afternoon.

Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Woods traveled east on Highway 6 when the car reportedly began to slide, ran off the north side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side and received extensive damage.

A private vehicle transported Woods to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The Patrol reports Woods wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...