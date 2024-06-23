New building construction progresses in downtown Trenton

Share To Your Social Network

Downtown Trenton is experiencing a wave of investment from community members dedicated to revitalizing the area. Among these investors is Dillon Harp, who is overseeing the construction of a new 3,000-square-foot building across from the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

On June 18, Harp announced “exciting progress” on the building, which will accommodate three tenants, including his insurance agency.

The building is expected to be completed by September 28. When asked about his interest in investing in Downtown Trenton, Harp emphasized the importance of community support and development.

Harp and his wife are motivated by Downtown Trenton’s positive momentum and events.

Harp, Taylor, and Michael Ormsby, along with Robbie and Megan Pester, have purchased the former Davis Paints Building. Taylor Ormsby shared their vision of renovating the building and contributing to the downtown area’s growth. They have named their partnership and the building Rock Island Row, as a nod to Trenton’s heritage.

The partnership plans to renovate the building, creating commercial space for lease, offices in the back half, and apartments upstairs.

Another recent addition to Downtown Trenton is the Downtown Depot, located near Ninth and Main Streets. This new venue features various vendor booths, a coffee shop, and lunch items.

Main Street Trenton, an organization dedicated to supporting downtown development, is pleased with these investments. Lauren Dannar of Main Street Trenton highlighted the increased number of facade grants awarded this year compared to previous years.

While Downtown Trenton hosts many businesses and services, there is still room for growth and further development.

Post Views: 441

Related