New bridge construction begins in Sullivan County; I-35 detour in Cameron area detailed

MoDOT reports a contractor is scheduled to begin building a new bridge on Mayapple Road in Sullivan County today. The construction of the bridge is not expected to impact motorists. Crews from Capital Paving and Construction LLC anticipate the bridge will be completed by early May, weather permitting.

This is one of the transportation projects around the planned Roy Blunt Reservoir north of Milan.

Motorists are reminded of the closure today on Mercer County Route P to allow for the replacement of a culvert. That route is closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Highway 136 and Elk Road in the area northwest of Princeton.

MoDOT reports surveying work begins today along a one-mile stretch of Carroll County Route JJ in the vicinity of Stet. That road is closed daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. between roads 280 and 290.

Route H is closed just south of Cameron for a bridge replacement project. The portion that is closed is between Northeast Estep Road and Highway 69.

Motorists are reminded of a detour for much of Tuesday following Monday night’s closure of a portion of Interstate 35 in the Cameron area. The part of the Interstate that is closed is between Highway 69 south of Cameron and Highway 116 in the Lathrop area. A contractor is demolishing and removing the Route H bridge. Interstate 35 is expected to reopen by 6 p.m. tonight. Motorists are diverted to Highways 69 and 116.

