New Boston teen injured in crash on Highway 11

The Highway Patrol reports a New Boston resident sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove struck an embankment and a fence in Adair County Friday morning. Eighteen year old Beau Kraft was to seek his own treatment.

The pickup traveled south on Highway 11 when it ran off the right side of the road at the Kent School Trail one and a half miles east of the Sullivan County line. That is when the truck hit the embankment and fence. The vehicle received extensive damage.

The Patrol notes Kraft wore a safety device. The Adair County Sheriff’s Department assisted.

