New app helps identify herbicide injury

The University of Missouri Extension introduced a new mobile app to identify herbicide injury at its annual Pest Management Field Day on July 10.

MU Extension weed specialist Mandy Bish says Herbicide Injury ID lets users send photos of injured plants to MU Extension for preliminary diagnosis and feedback. Users can also scroll through a library of more than 200 photos to look for similar types of damage.

When the app launches, users can choose from four options: diagnose an injury, search by herbicide, view sites of action, or send photos and detailed descriptions to MU for diagnosis.

Bish says the app is not limited to corn and soybeans. It includes photos of some ornamentals, cucurbits, tomatoes, and trees. It will continue to be expanded.

Download the Herbicide Injury ID app from the Apple App Store or Google Play on any mobile device.

• For iPhone, iPad: itunes.apple.com/us/app/id1297001308

• For Android devices: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=doit.herbicideinjury