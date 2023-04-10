New analysis shows extent of child care crisis in rural Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two leading Missouri childcare advocacy organizations, Child Care Aware® of Missouri and the Missouri Champion of Children Coalition, today, released research identifying 73 counties across Missouri as childcare deserts. A child care desert is a county with more than 50 children and no child care facilities or a county with three times as many children as licensed childcare slots. The crisis is particularly prevalent in rural Missouri where 70 of 99 rural counties are designated childcare deserts. The child care desert map and research can be found HERE.

“Our research confirms what we hear from families and communities every day. There is a childcare crisis across this state. The lack of available safe and high-quality child care options for working families is having an incredibly harmful impact on our communities,” Child Care Aware® of Missouri CEO Robin Phillips said. “Families have shared they will move where there is access to child care so they can work. This crisis impacts children, families, and businesses and will continue to strain our communities until we take a comprehensive approach to address the issues plaguing the fragmented child care system.”

“Families, particularly in rural Missouri, are faced with child care challenges every day. Addressing this issue is urgent and a committed coalition of business, law enforcement, military, health care, and child advocates are working to find innovative and bold solutions,” Kids Win Missouri Executive Director Brian Schmidt said. “We have been incredibly encouraged to see Governor Parson and the Missouri General Assembly pursue plans to address this crisis head-on during the legislative session.”

In his State of the State address, Governor Mike Parson proposed $56 million to expand pre-K, $78 million to support low-income, working families in accessing child care and also proposed tax credit programs to support employers who provide child care assistance to employees as well as child care providers. The Missouri House, led by House Budget Chairman Cody Smith and Vice-Chair Dirk Deaton, included these important investments at their full proposed levels in the House version of the annual state budget. The appropriations bills are currently under consideration in the Missouri Senate.

The House also passed, by a vote of 133-20, House Bill 870 sponsored by Rep. Brenda Shields, which authorizes the “Child Care Contribution Tax Credit Act”, the “Employer-Provided Child Care Assistance Tax Credit Act”, and the “Child Care Providers Tax Credit”, and the Supporting Use of Child Care for Economic Stability and Security (SUCCESS) Tax Credit for child care.

A poll conducted by the Missouri Scout legislative subscription service found broad support for the proposals. By a margin of 70-20 percent, voters supported Parson’s proposed early education investments, and, by a margin of 56-32 percent, voters supported Parson’s proposed child care assistance for working families. Each of these proposals had bipartisan support in every media market in the state.

