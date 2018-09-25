Nevada Fields is Wright Memorial Hospital Employee of the Quarter

Nevada Fields, registered nurse, at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for third quarter 2018. Steve Schieber, Chief Executive Officer, presented the award to Fields at a ceremony held in her honor on September 24.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In her nomination form, Fields’s co-workers said, “Nevada works hard on patient satisfaction and quality care for each patient. She always has a smile on her face and maintains that smile no matter where the course of the day takes her. She demonstrates excellent teamwork behaviors by picking up extra shifts and will switch shifts if there is a greater need. She is an excellent role model and resources for her peers.”

In recognition of the award, Fields received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, three eStore vouchers, a gift certificate to the hospital gift shop, her name posted on the Employee of the Quarter wall plaque, and acknowledgement in the local media and hospital employee intranet.