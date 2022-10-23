Nestlé USA announces voluntary recall of Nestle Toll House Stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

This voluntary recall is isolated to Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products that were produced between June and September 2022. These products were distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

No other Nestlé Toll House products, including other Nestle Toll House Stuffed Cookie Dough and Nestle Toll House refrigerated cookie dough products, are impacted by this recall.

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, Nestle immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about the issue.

Consumers who may have purchased Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. For any further support needed, contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.

Nestle is working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully.