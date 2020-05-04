Nelson files for change of venue and change of judge in Diemel brothers case

An attorney representing a Braymer farmer has filed requests in his Caldwell County cases for a change of venue and judge.

Garland Joseph Nelson faces ten felony counts stemming from July 21, 2019, that ultimately resulted in the discovery of the bodies of two missing brothers from Wisconsin.

It will be up to 43rd Judicial Circuit Court Judge Brent Elliott as to whether he disqualifies himself from hearing the cases.

Nelson faces two counts each of first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a prosecution, and armed criminal action. He’s also charged with one count of first-degree tampering when driving a pickup rented by the Diemel brothers and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Caldwell County officials say dental records confirmed identification of the brothers, Nick and Justin Diemel, whose remains were recovered in November.

It was previously reported the brothers had gone to the farm near Braymer last July to collect on a large debt ($250,000) involving cattle.

