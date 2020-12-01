Nelson denied confidential attorney visits during latest court appearance

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A motion hearing was held in Johnson County on Tuesday for a Braymer man charged with two counts of murder in the first degree in the deaths of two Wisconsin men.

The court denied a motion for confidential contact visits between the defense counsel and 26-year-old Garland Joseph Nelson until a judge hears from Caldwell County public health officials where Nelson is detained. The case is set for review of motions on December 22nd and will include testimony from public health officials to determine safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nelson has also been charged with two counts each of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and armed criminal action. He faces one count each of tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nick and Justin Diemel were reported missing in July 2019 after traveling to Braymer to collect on a cattle debt.

A probable cause statement accused Nelson of shooting the brothers, putting their bodies in 55-gallon barrels, and burning their bodies. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported their remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares